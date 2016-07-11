Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara

Celebrating her 20th birthday today, EP Entertainment/Def Jam Recordings global sensation Alessia Cara has launched her brand new single “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Hailed by Teen Vogue as “one of the most profound and poetic self-esteem tracks to hit airwaves in a while,” Scars To Your Beautiful’s message of positivity and self-empowerment resonates throughout the video, which shares the stories of a diverse cast proudly defining their own beauty.

“The world sometimes tells us that we shouldn’t be happy with ourselves if we don’t fit certain standards of beauty,” says Alessia. “’Scars To Your Beautiful’ is my reminder that beauty isn’t only one look, shape, size, or color. Beauty comes in all forms – tangible and intangible – inside and out. We need to recognize that.” See the new video below!

Today, Alessia announces the Know-It-All Tour Part II, her own solo headlining tour of the U.S., beginning September 29th at the Fillmore in Silver Springs, MD. The 21-city tour sees Alessia headlining her biggest rooms yet – with shows at prestigious venues including New York City’s famed Radio City Music Hall, Boston’s Orpheum Theatre, the Wiltern in Los Angeles, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and the Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach.