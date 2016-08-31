Storm Center Brevard

Get the latest information on storms, weather, alerts, watches & warnings for our area along with the National Weather Service in Melbourne, Brevard Emergency Operations Center, and WFTV-Channel 9.

TEXT TO PHONE with BREVARD EOC

You can receive updates directly from the Brevard EOC on storms in the Brevard County area to your smart phone (all types of devices).

Open a new text like you would text a friend.

Instead of the number/name, type in 40404.

Then in the body of the text, type in FOLLOW BREVARDEOC

That is FOLLOW (a space) BREVARDEOC (one word)

You’ll receive a text back stating that you are following @BREVARDEOC and all their tweets with updates will be sent to your phone via text.

If you’d like to follow @BREVARDEOC on twitter – CLICK HERE

Updates from the NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE located in Melbourne



National Hurricane Center Home Page l Cone of Concern Map

Wind Probability Map l Warnings/Watches Info

Eye On The Tropics

5 Day Forecast l Live Doppler 9-HD l Local Weather Map

Tom Terry – George Waldenberger – Brian Shields Rusty McCranie – Marina Jurica

HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS Helpful Links

from BrevardCounty.us Emergency page

Evacuation Routes

Home Prep l Pets Prep

Sandbag Info l Shelters l Stay Informed

Follow these accounts on twitter.com for updates & info whenever a storm approaches Brevard County: