Storm Center Brevard

Get the latest information on storms, weather, alerts, watches & warnings for our area along with the National Weather Service in Melbourne, Brevard Emergency Operations Center, and WFTV-Channel 9.
TEXT TO PHONE with BREVARD EOC
You can receive updates directly from the Brevard EOC on storms in the Brevard County area to your smart phone (all types of devices).
- Open a new text like you would text a friend.
- Instead of the number/name, type in 40404.
- Then in the body of the text, type in FOLLOW BREVARDEOC
- That is FOLLOW (a space) BREVARDEOC (one word)
You’ll receive a text back stating that you are following @BREVARDEOC and all their tweets with updates will be sent to your phone via text.
If you’d like to follow @BREVARDEOC on twitter – CLICK HERE
Updates from the NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE located in Melbourne
National Hurricane Center Home Page l Cone of Concern Map
Wind Probability Map l Warnings/Watches Info
5 Day Forecast l Live Doppler 9-HD l Local Weather Map
Tom Terry – George Waldenberger – Brian Shields Rusty McCranie – Marina Jurica
HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS Helpful Links
from BrevardCounty.us Emergency page
Sandbag Info l Shelters l Stay Informed
Follow these accounts on twitter.com for updates & info whenever a storm approaches Brevard County:
- http://twitter.com/RedCross
- http://twitter.com/FLGovScott
- http://twitter.com/NASA
- http://twitter.com/weatherchannel
- http://twitter.com/NWS
- http://twitter.com/BrevardEOC