Hurricane Matthew CLOSINGS

This is a list of the closings we’ve received or been informed about because of Hurricane Matthew approaching Brevard County.

BREVARD COUNTY SCHOOLS: Closed Thursday & Friday

UCF COCOA/PALM BAY: Closed Thursday through Sunday

BARRY UNIVERSITY: Closed all campuses including Cape Canaveral & Melbourne

SPACE COAST CREDIT UNION: In preparation for Hurricane Matthew, we will be adjusting our hours of operation over the next week. Please review the information below and plan accordingly.

Today, Wednesday, October 5:

Barrier Island Branches in Brevard County will close at noon.

Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach branches will close at 4:00 p.m.

All Other Branches will close at 6 p.m. (or as normally scheduled, if earlier)

Thursday, October 6 and Friday, October 7:

All branches and the Member Service Center will be closed.

Saturday, October 8: Saturday

hours will be confirmed after the storm has passed and each individual branch location has been assessed. Check SCCU.com/Weather for updates.

Monday, October 10:

All SCCU branches and the Member Service Center will remain closed as planned for Columbus Day.

Thank you for understanding that the safety of our employees, members, and members’ assets is our highest priority.

For complete details and any future announcements regarding SCCU branch closures, stay tuned to www.SCCU.com/Weather

BREVARD LIBRARIES: Closed Thursday afternoon & Friday

SPACE COAST AREA TRANSIT: Stopping service at 6pm Thursday – see the website 321Transit.com for more details.

CAUSEWAYS will NOT close, however they may be dangerous as the winds pick up for high-profile vehicles (SUVs, trucks, vans, etc)

MACK Technologies will be closed 330pm Thursday. 2nd shift is not to report to work. Closed on Thursday and Friday for all shifts. Plans to reopen on Monday

GARTH BROOKS concert scheduled for Thursday night has been moved to Sunday 10/9 at 3pm – details on AmwayCenter.com

BREVARD ZOO Due to Hurricane Matthew, Trail of Terror has been canceled this weekend and will now open on Friday, October 14. Anyone who purchased tickets online be able to redeem them on any other evening. Please contact me if you have additional questions. Thank you for your understanding—stay safe! For the safety of our guests, staff and animals, Brevard Zoo and Treetop Trek will be closed tomorrow and Friday. We currently plan to reopen on Saturday, although this may change depending on the aftermath of the storm. More info BrevardZoo.org

FLORIDA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY All Florida Institute of Technology classes are canceled and normal operations suspended Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6 and 7.

More closings available from WFTV.com HERE and at FLORIDATODAY.com