Wanna Join Our Team?

We’re looking for a new member of our team!

If you’ve ever wanted to work in radio NOW’S YOUR CHANCE!

Read the official posting below and get your resume together!

Cumulus Melbourne, FL seeks a part time employee who can do it ALL! Street team, promotions, board op, occasional on air and fill-in work for various formats. (including CHR and Country)

The successful candidate will work approximately between 10 and 20 hours a week on a PART TIME basis. We are looking for someone HUNGRY – who is a go-getter, loves to work on a team, and strives to come into the building (or onto the street) ready to hit a home run with whatever task it at hand.

There are 4 radio stations in our building, and you could be working for any one, at any time. (Sports, Country, Rock, and CHR)

NOTE – we are looking for someone LOCAL within the Melbourne / Space Coast Florida area.

Prior professional broadcast experience is preferable.

If you are LOCAL, hungry, and ready to do some work with an AMAZING TEAM, we want to know who you are.

Send your aircheck/mp3, (please airchecks only, no mock airchecks or podcast audio) a cover letter telling us why you’d like to be here, and your resume over to Mike Vincent, Operations Manager, Cumulus Melbourne. Email :mike.vincent@cumulus.com.

Females and minorities are encouraged to apply. No calls please. Cumulus Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.