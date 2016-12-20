Spend New Year’s Eve with MJ at the
Old School Pizza, Bar, & Grill’s Annual Adult Prom Ball Drop Dance Party
Old School Pizza across from Mel-High on Babcock in Melbourne
Saturday, December 31st
Live Band Outside with a DJ inside.
Prom King and Queen announced at 11pm.
Get your dress attire ready, this year’s theme is black & white!
Individual VIP pass is $30. VIP pass for a couple is $50.
VIP pass features complimentary Beer, (1) bottle of Champaign, food, special request DJ, dancing, party favors, & balloon drop at midnight.
General admission is $10. Features complimentary Champaign toast & balloon drop at midnight.
Click on the OLD SCHOOL PIZZA logo below to purchase tickets.
All attendees must be 21 and up.