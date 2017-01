Join us for the SPCA of Brevard

SHARE THE LOVE

Open House & Adoption Event

Saturday February 18th, 10am-2pm

SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center, 6035 Sisson Rd, Titusville, 321.567.3615

Adoption Specials! Vendors! $5 Nail Trims! Door prizes and games!

Kissing Booth featuring adoptable dogs! Music by DJ Ray

Hot dogs, hamburgers and more!

For more info visit SPCABrevard.com