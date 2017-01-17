51st annual Grant Seafood Festival

The GRANT SEAFOOD FESTIVAL is back for it’s 51st year! Join us for the best menu of succulent seafood that makes this an event you don’t want to miss!

Saturday March 4th & Sunday March 5th

Free Admission. Free Parking

Over 100 crafters. Live Entertainment

What sets this seafood festival apart from others is that it runs through a 100% volunteer effort! All preparation, whether it be on the grounds or with the purchasing, cooking or serving of the various menu items is accomplished by volunteers of the community. We do not have any food vendors on site. All booths are run with volunteers: many booths are made up of family members, often times having several generations working along side one another. It is this complete volunteer effort that makes our festival unique. The total commitment of our community and all our volunteers makes the Grant Seafood Festival a time honored tradition unlike any other. We are proud of our community and our festival is a testament to that fact.

