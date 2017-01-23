It’s time to round up your family and friends for the Brevard Community Festival – Food Show, Concert and Car Show on Saturday February 11th at the brand new Cocoa Expo.

An event for all ages. Bring your friends and family for a one of a kind festival.

Car Show

Food Trucks

Live Music on Stage by Multiple Great Bands

Live performances by the famous DJ Deego,

Games For the Kids and lots of Friends and Family.

Come to the event hungry and enjoy the many tastes of the huge selection of food trucks that will be onsite to serve you.

Foods ranging from the best in southern barbecue to delectable foods from the far east!

Kids will have a blast on the slides, bounce houses, obstacle courses, climbing walls and much more.

The adults will enjoy watching the 3 different bands and DJ’s perform for their live entertainment.

In addition there will be a spectacular auto show with dozens of oldies to late model cool cars.

Adults: $8 / Kids 12 and Under – $5

CAR SHOW ENTRY INFO: $25 Vehicle registration applies (which includes entry for 2 people) and the show is open to all years, makes, and models. CLICK HERE to register your vehicle. Trophies will be awarded to the winners of each class and overall best of show.

FOR VENDOR SPOTS contact DUSTIN @ 321-639-3976 or admin@cocoaexpo.com.